Germany Dairy Market To Be Driven By The Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Germany Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Germany dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like products and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast Per Annum Growth (2021-2026): 0.7% (Europe Milk Production)

In 2017, Germany produced 31.9 billion litres of cow’s milk. Germany also contributed over one-fifth of total EU milk deliveries in the same year. After a dip in 2016, Germany’s milk deliveries surged in June 2017, with Bavaria, Lower Saxony, and North Rhine-Westphalia supplying nearly 17.8 million tonnes to dairy companies. Bavaria, Lower Saxony, and North Rhine-Westphalia are Germany’s top milk producers, with Bavaria, Lower Saxony, and North Rhine-Westphalia accounting for half of the country’s milk production.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dairy and its products are widely used in the food and beverage industries. In Germany, it was the second-largest industry segment in 2017, after meat and meat products. It also helps other parts of the industry, such as baked goods and confectionery. Due to a growing emphasis on health in Germany, milk products such as soft cheese, flavoured milk, and yoghurt are becoming more popular.

The market can be segmented according to the products as follows:

Regionally, the market can be segmented into:

North Rhine-Westphalia

Bavaria

Baden-Württemberg

Others

Market Trends

The dairy market growth in Germany is being driven by the rising health consciousness among the consumers, thus, leading to a rising demand for healthier dairy products like unprocessed cheese. Soft cheese and other protein-rich dairy products are also witnessing a growth in the country due to the decreasing meat consumption in the region. In the coming years, the market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for organic and GMO-free dairy products. The market is projected to be further bolstered by the rising consumption of flavoured milk and yoghurts as a healthier alternative to soft drinks.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Danone SA, Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Arla Foods amba, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH., Molkerei Ammerland eG, Hochwald Foods GmbH, Müller Group, Bayernland eG, and Zott GmbH & Co. KG. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

