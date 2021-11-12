In 2026, Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfectors Size is Estimated to be USD 522 Million

Ultrasound probe is a medical device which is used in imaging the internal organs of the body with the help of sound waves. Sound waved rebound from internal organs in form of echoes which are received by the probe and sent to the computer. The images which are formed by these echoes are known as sonogram. Ultrasound probes are available in different size and shape for use in the body organs. Ultrasound probes can be affected by bacterial contamination, as they are kept in open environment without protection. For disinfecting, soaking of probe in solutions can affect the health of the patients due to contamination of the solution by the probe while soaking. High level disinfection (HLD) is a latest method used for disinfecting the ultrasound probes. It is easy, affordable and quick method for disinfecting the ultrasound probe with safety of patient and hospital staff.

The global Ultrasound Probe Disinfectors size is estimated to be USD 522 million in 2026 from USD 457.5 million in 2020. And the global Ultrasound Probe Disinfectors market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% for 2021 to 2026.

The technical barriers of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection are not high, and the major players are Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Medivators (Cantel Medical), Olympus, Steris, Getinge, CS Medical, Wassenburg Medical, Shinva Medical, Ecolab, Belimed, Germitec and etc. These companies mainly concentrate in Europe and USA.

In the past few years, the price of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection.

