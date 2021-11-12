Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market is estimated to reach US$ 7,452.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 – 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverages market was valued at US$ 4,927.2 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to reach US$ 7,452.1 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 – 2027.

Europe comprises several countries such as the Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Rest Of Europe. Europe accounts for a remarkable share in the RTD alcoholic beverages market. RTD alcoholic beverages are a good substitute for full-strength alcoholic drinks. The consumers looking for cutting down alcohol consumption prefer these beverages as they have very low alcohol levels. Moreover, a wide range of low alcohol beverages with innovative flavors are available in the market. Low alcohol beverages have had most of the alcohol removed by osmosis (many still contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol). These beverages prove to be a better choice for anyone who should avoid alcohol altogether or want to reduce their alcohol intake. RTD alcoholic beverage is ideal for moderate drinkers without health problems. Drinking alcohol drinks is associated with a risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioral disorders, including alcohol dependence, major non-communicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases, as well as injuries resulting from violence and road clashes and collisions. The growing awareness among the consumers about the disadvantages associated with high consumption of alcohol beverages boosts the market for RTD alcoholic beverages. These beverages mostly have low alcohol content which further boosts the market growth.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE RTD ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET SEGMENTATION

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Base Type

Whiskey

Rum

Vodka

Gin

Others

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

RTD alcoholic beverages Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Europe RTD alcoholic beverages Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Company Profiles

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Heineken N.V.

Diageo plc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe RTD Alcoholic Beverage Market.

