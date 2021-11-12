Hemodialysis Equipment Market Detailed Survey on Size, Share, Manufacturers, Key Trends, Top Regions and Regional Forecast 2021-2027

According to a study by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), around 30 million people in the U.S. were suffering from chronic kidney diseases in 2017. The rising prevalence of kidney diseases is the chief factor driving the global “hemodialysis equipment market ” . Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Hemodialysis Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” entails the hemodialysis equipment market analysis and trends prevailing in the market. Hemodialysis, also referred to as artificial kidney helps to filter out excess fluid and toxins from the blood.

Analysts in the report found that the global hemodialysis equipment market was valued at US$11,471.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 16,321.6 Mn by 2026. Further to this, the global market for hemodialysis equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Request A Sample Copy – Hemodialysis Equipment Market Report

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the hemodialysis equipment market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry. Such a tough vendor landscape provides a competitive outlook of the industry, consequently existing as a key insight.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Quanta Launches a Personalized Hemodialysis machine to Ease Patient’s Life

The hemodialysis equipment market share is set to increase as hemodialysis helps in the effective treatment of kidney diseases. Rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth. Earlier the hemodialysis equipment was difficult to use, but now with technological upliftment, hemodialysis machines have become more flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. Introduction of a new-generation machine called home hemodialysis equipment is clean and easier to set at home.

These machines offer better and comfortable patient experience. For instance, NxStage Medical’s NxStage-System One dialysis machine is simple to use and easy to set up. Furthermore, it is easy to transport as patients can take it along anywhere they go. Quanta launched a personalized home hemodialysis equipment called SC+ in 2017. This machine can be used in clinics as well as homes with improved ergonomics.

Increasing R&D Investment in Asia Pacific Catapults it to the Market’s Forefront

In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4,301.9 Mn and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The region is observing that the needs of ESRD patients aren’t met owing to the poor accessibility, especially in developing countries. Against this backdrop, the hemodialysis equipment market potential is likely to increase in Asia Pacific.

The rising prevalence of kidney diseases and ESRD, especially in India and China, is likely to increase the hemodialysis equipment market revenue by 2025. The huge gap between existing infrastructure and large population will create ample growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Global Prevalence of CKD (2016) Global Prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease (2016) Estimated Number of Patients on HD vs PD (2017) Overview of Major Dialysis Services Providers (2017) Number of Nephrologists (2016)- Key Countries



Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Exhibit 14.2% CAGR till 2028; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Systems to Spur Growth Globally, says Fortune Business Insights™

Research Methodology:

Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.