Epigenomics Market Share, Statistics, Trends, Regional Opportunities and Assessment of Key Market Players 2021-2027

Fortune Business Insights foresees the pharmaceutical segment to dominate the global epigenomics market on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by the end of 2025, the number of cancer patients will reach 21,471,996. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is helping the global epigenomics market to emerge with remarkable market figures, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Epigenomics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026.” An important factor propelling this market is the rise in number of chronic diseases and their needful treatment worldwide.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Upgraded Therapeutic Procedures to Fuel Demand for Epigenomics in Market

Geographically, the global epigenomics market is anticipated to be dominated by North America owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and proper medical facilities. Besides this, the availability of upgraded therapeutic machinery and supportive reimbursement policies for people, especially in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. are also helping the market in the region gain dominance and continue dominating in the years to come.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand is prognosticated to show faster growth rates on account of increasing disposable income of people and introduction and implementation of advanced technology in medical technology and treatment facilities. The developing nations are trying to impose new medication therapies for better outcomes.

The increasing demand for personalized medicines is boosting the market for DNA methylation. Market vendors are focusing on company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategies in order to stay at the top of the market. Major companies operating in the global epigenomics market are Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Epizyme Inc., Abcam plc, Zymo Research Corporation, Merck KGaA, Epigenomics, Illumina Inc., and Novartis AG.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Reagents

Kits

Enzymes

Others

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

MicroRNA Modification

Large Non-coding RNA

Chromatin Structures

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

