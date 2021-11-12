Joint Replacement Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Joint replacement is a surgical procedure in which arthritic or damaged bone joint are removed and replaced with a metal, plastic or ceramic implants. The implants replicate the movement of a normal, healthy joint. Hip and knee replacements are the most common joint replacements surgeries, but replacement surgery can be performed on other joints, as well, including the ankle, wrist, shoulder, and elbow. Several conditions can cause disability and joint pain, thus leading the patients to consider joint replacement surgery. Either form of arthritis, a fracture, or any another medical condition can lead to joint replacement. Treatment of joint conditions is vital for the mobility of patients. Thus, a significant amount of investments in research and development of joint reconstruction techniques in order to develop advanced implants.

The “Global Joint Replacement Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the joint replacement market with detailed market segmentation by product, procedure, technique, indication, fixation type, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading joint replacement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Here we have listed the top Joint Replacement Market companies

1. ZIMMER BIOMET

2. DEPUY SYNTHES

3. SMITH & NEPHEW

4. STRYKER

5. MEDTRONIC

6. EXACTECH, INC.

7. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

8. Waldemar link GmbH & co. Kg

9. MEDACTA INTERNATIONAL

10. CORIN GROUP

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Joint Replacement Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Joint Replacement Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Joint Replacement Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The procedure segment includes, knee replacement, hip replacement, ankle replacement, elbow replacement and others.

The fixation type segment is further segmented into cementless, cemented, and hybrid.

By product, the market is segmented into implants, bone grafts, and other products. The implants are further segmented into metallic, ceramic polymeric, and biomaterials. The bone grafts are categorized into allograft, and synthetic.

The technique segment includes, traditional surgery, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and computer-assisted surgery (CAS).

By indication, the market is segmented into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, hip dysplasia, orthopedic trauma, joint stiffness, and others.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and orthopedic centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Joint Replacement Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Joint Replacement Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Joint Replacement Market – By Products

1.3.2 Joint Replacement Market – By Procedure

1.3.3 Joint Replacement Market – By Technique

1.3.4 Joint Replacement Market – By Indication

1.3.5 Joint Replacement Market – By End-User

1.3.6 Joint Replacement Market – By Fixation type

1.3.7 Joint Replacement Market – By Region

1.3.7.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. JOINT REPLACEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. JOINT REPLACEMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

