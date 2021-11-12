Dry Eye Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 9,141.01 Mn from 2019 to 2027

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Dry eye is a chronic syndrome and is a progressive depending upon the cause and severity. It is a condition when a person does not have tears to lubricate his or her eyes. Tears are an essential part of maintaining good health of the eye and assist in providing good vision. The syndrome is commonly seen among older people and is becoming common among people spending a long time in front of the computer.

The dry eye product market growth is mainly attributed to the rising incidences of dry eye and growing older population. Moreover, the development of the technology is focusing on stem cell therapy that can help in treating a dry eye condition is further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the side effects caused due to eye drops such as blurred vision, increased sensitivity, watering eyes, redness, swelling of eyelids, sticky eyelashes, and discomfort limit the growth of the market.

Here we have listed the top Dry Eye Products Market companies

Novartis AG; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc; OASIS Medical; URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH; ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd; OCuSOFT Inc; Bausch Health Companies Inc; AbbVie Inc; and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Incare

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Dry Eye Products market globally. This report on ‘Dry Eye Products market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Based on product, the dry eye products market is segmented into artificial tears, antibiotic drops, hormone drops and others. The artificial tears segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Based on type, the dry eye product marketis segmented into OTC Drugs and prescription drugs. The OTC drugs segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Dry Eye Products Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Dry Eye Products Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

