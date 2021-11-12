Automated E-mail marketing Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2027 | Bitrix24, EngageBay, Epsilon, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The growing digital marketing strategy of sending emails to prospects and customers is one of the key factors driving the requirement for Automated E-mail marketing.

The growing adoption of cloud computing and automated e-mail marketing is driving the growth of the Automated E-mail marketing market. However, the lack of awareness among end-users may restrain the growth of the automated E-mail marketing market. Furthermore, the growing usage of social media is anticipated to create market opportunities for the Automated E-mail marketing market during the forecast period.

The global Automated E-mail marketing market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, end use industry, and deployment. Based on component the market is fragmented into software and service. On the basis of deployment type the market is fragmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on enterprise size the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Similarly, based on end use industry the market is segmented retail/e-commerce, IT and telecommunication. Print/publishing, BFSI, and others.

Regional Framework

The report analyzes factors affecting Automated E-mail marketing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automated E-mail marketing market in these regions.

The List of Companies

1. Bitrix24

2. EngageBay

3. Epsilon

4. IBM Corporation

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Moosend

7. Omnisend

8. Oracle Corporation (Responsys Inc.)

9. SendX

10. Zoho Corporation

