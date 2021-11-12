Office Furniture Market 2021- Size, Top Manufactures, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Herman Miller Inc.,Humanscale Corporation,Kinnarps USA Inc,Knoll Inc

The Office Furniture Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Office Furniture Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The office furniture is gaining traction with the emergence of small offices and startups across the globe. Large and medium enterprises are investing in interiors for improving the aesthetic appeal as well as comfort for employees. Globalization and industrialization in the developing countries are further expanding the demand for office furniture in the market.

Top Key Players:- Herman Miller Inc.,Humanscale Corporation,Kinnarps USA Inc,Knoll Inc.,Kristalia Srl,Poltrona Frau S.p.a.,Steelcase Inc.,The HON Company,Urban Office Interiors,VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG

The office furniture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a rise in the number of startups and home offices, coupled with increasing per capita income of individuals. Moreover, favorable government policies for -startups are another factor promoting the growth of the office furniture market. Fluctuations in raw material prices may negatively affect market growth. On the other hand, the popularity of smart offices with sensors equipped is widely gaining momentum, creating a host of opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Office Furniture industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global office furniture market is segmented on the basis of product and material type. Based on product, the market is segmented as desks and chairs, closets and cabinets, sofas and customized seating arrangements, dining furniture, and others. On the basis of the material type, the market is segmented as wood, metal, glass, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting office furniture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the office furniture market in these regions.

