Current Sampling Resistance Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach US$ 3,124.36 million from 2021 to 2028 | The Insight Partners

Growing Prevalence of Electric Cars Worldwide Fuels Growth of Current Sampling Resistance Market

There is an increase in EV adoption as a result of a combination of legislative support, battery technology and advances in cost, charging infrastructure, and exciting new models from automakers. Electrification is expanding into new trucking areas, paving the way for big changes in the near future. After a decade of rapid expansion, the global stock of electric cars reached ten million units in 2020, an increase of 43% over 2019 and a share of 1%. In 2020, two-thirds of new electric vehicle registrations and two-thirds of the stock were battery electric vehicles (BEVs). Since today’s sampling resistors are used in various functions such as areas of body and cabin controls, lighting supplies, and ignition and engine management systems, automobile manufacturers have pioneered electronic component suppliers as a result of the growing adoption of electric vehicles around the world.

Current Sampling Resistance Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Current Sampling Resistance Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 2,145.42 million in 2021 to reach US$ 3,124.36 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Current Sampling Resistance Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cyntec Co., Ltd.; KOA Speer Electronics, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; ROHM CO., LTD.; Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.; SUSUMU CO., LTD.; TT Electronics; Viking Tech Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.; and Walter Electronic Co. Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the current sampling resistance market.

In November 2020, TT Electronics, a global provider of engineered electronics for performance-critical applications, introduced its metal foil chip (MFC) resistors. The MFC series uses metal foil on ceramic technology, which combines the heat spreading properties of a ceramic substrate with the surge tolerance of a bulk metal alloy resistance element.

In February 2020, ROHM announced the availability of shunt resistors, GMR50 series, delivering industry-leading 4 W rated power (at electrode temperature TK = 90°C) in the compact 5.0 mm × 2.5 mm (2010 type package) size. It is ideal for current detection in motors and power supply circuits used in automotive systems and industrial equipment.

The report segments the global Current Sampling Resistance Market as follows:

By Type

Thick Film

Thin Film

Metal Plate

By Application

Consumer Devices

Industrial

Telecommunication

Automotive

Other Applications

