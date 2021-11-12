Electric Vehicle Actuator Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to reach US$ 1,164.71 million from 2020 to 2028

The combination of automotive operators to perform a wide range of functions, such as HVAC, braking, acceleration, headlight service, shutdown, and electric lighting in cars, is driving the growth of the market. With advances in technology, automakers are investing in mounting advanced systems like windshield wipers, windshield wipers, high-speed brake systems, and headlights in cars. Today, advanced features such as Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are being added to modern vehicles. to comfort the driver and passengers. There is an increase in demand for safety devices such as telematics, collision avoidance systems, electronic stability control, tire pressure regulators, exit warning, traction control, airbag, and car assistance, due to the increasing number of accidents traffic around the world. A high-tech system installed in a car can detect and separate objects on the road, alert the driver based on traffic conditions, and sometimes damage or stop the car immediately.

Electric Vehicle Actuator Market: Key Insights

According to our latest market study on “Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Hydraulic Actuator, Electric Actuator, and Pneumatic Actuator), Application (HVAC, Headlights, Brakes, Grill Shutter, Mirrors, Hood, Trunk, and Others), and Vehicle Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)],” the global electric vehicle actuator market was valued at US$ 585.61 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1,164.71 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Actuator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, HELLA GMBH AND CO. KGAA, Johnson Electric, Stoneridge Inc, Hitachi Automotive Systems, LTD., Borgwarner INC., Mahle GMBH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Nidec Corporation are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players have also been studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global electric vehicle actuator market and its ecosystem.

In February 2021, Vitesco Technologies is manufacturing electrical catalyst heating for high-voltage hybrid vehicles.

In November 2020, Bosch launched an Electronic airbag control unit for cars. The bag gets fully inflated within 30 milliseconds and can protect the driver and passengers.

The report segments the global Electric Vehicle Actuator Market as follows:

By Type

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

By Application

HVAC

Headlights

Brakes

Grill Shutter

Mirrors

Hood

Trunk

Others

By Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

