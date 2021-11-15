Africa E-Learning Market To Be Driven By Rising Efforts By The Governments In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘African E-Learning Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the African E-Learning market, assessing the market based on its sector, product type, technology and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 905 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2073 million

The Africa e-learning market is dominated by South Africa. The Africa education system has been underfunded for decades. The majority of educational institutions are located in rural areas and lack the requisite infrastructure and qualified teaching staff. As a result, governments across the region have invested in the development of a modern education system to ensure that students receive a high-quality education.

E-Learning: Industry Definition and Segments

E-learning refers to the electronic delivery of instruction and education, through computers, laptops, smartphones, and other smart devices.

By sectors, the industry can be divided into:

K-12 Sector

Post-Secondary

Corporate and Government Learning

Others

The product types can be segmented as follows:

Packaged Content

Services

Platforms

On the basis technology, the industry is categorised into the following:

Mobile Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Others

The regional markets for the product include South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Kenya, among others.

Industry Trends:

The growing initiatives by governments in the region to develop the region’s education system are propelling the Africa e-learning market forward. For years, the lack of proper education, as well as higher education in the area, has compelled the region’s demand for the commodity. People’s increased awareness has resulted in an increase in demand for this service.

Other rapidly expanding sectors in the area also aided the industry’s expansion by increasing the need for skilled labour. Africa’s economy is also growing, boosting demand for education across the continent and propelling the continent’s e-learning industry to new heights. The country’s population growth is also driving the region’s rising demand for the commodity.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Docebo S.p.A., Via Afrika, and Eneza Education LTD. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

