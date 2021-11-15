Global EEG And EMG Equipment Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 7.4% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global EEG and EMG Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global EEG and EMG equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like segment, primary component, modality, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.4 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.76 Billion

The global EEG and EMG equipment market is driven by the growing global geriatric population. The prevalence of various brain and neuron related disorders along with the rising incidences of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson disorders in the geriatric population is expected to propel the growth. Additionally, the demand for better diagnoses of epilepsy, brain tumours and other degenerative disorders in paediatric healthcare sector is projected to aid the growth. The increasing research and development (R&D) in healthcare devices for high precision and monitoring capabilities will further provide growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electroencephalography (EEG) and Electromyography (EMG) are used in the field of neurophysiology to examine central and peripheral nervous systems. Electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment is used to monitor brain activities meanwhile the electromyography (EMG) equipment monitors the skeletal muscles’ electrical activity.

By segment, the EEG and EMG equipment market is divided into:

Electroencephalography Routine EEG Sleep EEG Ambulatory EEG Video Telemetry

Electromyography Needle EMG Nerve Conduction Studies Evoked Potentials



Based on primary components, the EEG and EMG equipment industry can be segmented into:

Electrodes

Amplifiers

Photic Flash

Computer and Software

Others

The EEG and EMG equipment market is divided based on modality into:

Standalone

Portable

Based on end use, the EEG and EMG equipment industry can be categorised into:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Homecare Settings

Research Institutes

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Regionally, North America is projected to hold the largest share for the global market for EEG and EMG equipment. The rising geriatric population along with significant technological advancements in the healthcare sector are expected to provide growth opportunities for the regional players. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to follow North America due presence if vast urban population and high disposable income. The increasing investment in research institutes is likely expected to aid the regional growth. However, the fastest growth rate is expected to be demonstrated by the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid industrialisation and advancing healthcare sector in the developing economies such as China and India.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cadwell Industries Inc., Electrical Geodesics Inc., Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

