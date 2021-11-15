Global Biopesticides Market To Be Driven By Technological Advances In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Biopesticides Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global biopesticides market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, type, formulation, action, crop type and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biopesticides-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.6 Billion

In the historical period (2016-2020), the market for biopesticides has seen a definite growth due to a definite rise in the technological advancements made in the field of microbiology and agricultural sciences. Such changes are expected to hold the upwards rise of this industry in the forecast period 2021-2026. The market has also seen a consistent rise due to increasing popularity of organic food, which has caused more land to come under organic cultivation and also caused international exports of organic food to grow. Since this is an ages-old practice’s revival, infused with scientific analysis, it can be helpful to have farmers adopt it.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Biopesticides are organically prepared pesticides, which unlike synthetic pesticides, cause little to no pollution. They are relatively cheaper and are useful for sustainable agriculture. The highest market share is in North America, where most of the biopesticide factories are present. The growth rate can be expected to be high in the Asia Pacific region in the forecast period, because of limited arable land and rapidly growing populations.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biopesticides-market

Biopesticides can be obtained from different sources like:

Microbials

Biochemicals

Beneficial Insects

On the basis of type, it can be differentiated into:

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides

Bioherbicides

Bionematicides

Others

The biopesticides market can be divided on the basis of formulation into:

It may be differentiated by mode of action as follows:

Foliar Application

Seed treatment

Soil treatment

Post-harvest

It may be divided on the basis of crop type into:

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Governmental regulations about pollution of the water-table and soil have caused many farmers to switch over to biopesticides rather than use synthetic pesticides. Governments across the world have been investing money into the research of biopesticides and encouraging farmers to use biopesticides by educating them on their correct usage. As such, because of investment into research towards biopesticides, newer products are being developed. It is expected that the market value as well as the growth rate will grow in the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bayer AG, Certis USA L.L.C, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BASF SE, and Syngenta Crop Protection AG, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Silicon Tetrachloride Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicon-tetrachloride-market

Global Mini Excavator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mini-excavator-market

Global Rheometer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rheometer-market

Global Vegan Egg Substitute Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vegan-egg-substitute-market

Global Veterinary Orthopaedic Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-orthopaedic-implants-market

Global Microwavable Foods Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microwavable-foods-market

Global Superfoods Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/superfoods-market

Global Aerospace Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerospace-coatings-market

Global POS Machines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pos-machines-market

Global White Spirit Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-spirit-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.