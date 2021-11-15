Global Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market To Be Driven By Increasing Research In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like infection type, route of administration, distribution channels and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 14 Billion

In the historical period (2016-2020), the number of cases of ABSSS infections due to Methicillin-Rresistant Staphylococcus Aaureus (MRSA) has been rising, which has also subsequently increased the demand for ABSSSI treatments. The factors driving these have been the newer variants of infectious bacteria as well as the same bacteria evolving to become resistant to antibiotics. The same factors are expected to work as driving forces for the industry to push the demand for ABSSSI treatments. Additionally, a rise in demand from Asia Pacific is also expected to increase at a healthy growth ratethe CAGR.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

ABSSS infections are infections caused by bacterial pathogens like streptococcus pyogenes and Staphylococcus aureus, in the form of carbuncles, post-surgery wound infections and traumatic wound infections. These may be treated according to the infecting pathogen using antibiotics or surgical procedures. The highest market share is found in North America, while the highest CAGR may be found in the Asia Pacific region in the forecast period 2021-2026, because of rapidly growing populations, growing awareness and increasing medical infrastructure in the country.

The market can be segmented based on infection type into:

Hospital-Aacquired ABSSSI

Community-Aacquired ABSSSI

Others

Different routes of administration may be used for these treatments as follows:

Oral

Parenteral

The industry may be differentiated on the basis of distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Since the pathogens involved in these infections undergo evolution to form resistant strains, it is necessary for companies involved in pharmaceutical R&D to roll out newer drugs which can treat these new variants. Furthermore, the efficacy and the side-effects involved with the drugs may also be reduced because of such R&D activities. It is expected that these improved drugs may help the demand for these treatments to rise greatly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Debiopharm International SA, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

