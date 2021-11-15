Global Hydronic Radiators Market To Be Driven By Environmental Consciousness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydronic Radiators Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydronic radiators market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The hydronic radiator market has been rising consistently in the historical period 2016-2020, especially in regions like North America and Europe, as a result of the wide variety of vendors. Since hydronic radiators require lesser fuel, lesser electricity and offer more efficiency, fluctuating oil prices will be a significant driver for the rise in demand of hydronic radiators. With the COVID-19 pandemic, more consumers would want to invest in heating systems which do not allow foreign particles to enter, to which hydronic radiators offer a good solution.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hydronic radiators are heating/cooling systems which involve heated or cold water being transferred across the walls of a room. The temperature may be controlled using manually or using thermostatic valves, which control the flow of water and regulate where, when, and how much heat is supplied.

The hydronic radiators market can be divided on the basis of technology as follows:

Heating System

Cooling System

The market may be differentiated on the basis of end-use into:

The regional markets for hydronic radiators can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

With increasingly improvised valves coming into the market, the quality of hydronic radiators will rise because consumers have greater control over their settings, which can boost their demand. With rising incomes across the world and greater industrial infrastructure, the industry can expand to untapped markets as well. Since the dependency on fuel is low for these systems, it is expected that the instability in fuel prices will not affect the industry greatly. Moreover, governments would be more likely to ease these imports due to the lower carbon footprint from these systems. Thus, it may be expected that the market value for these systems is going to rise in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Zehnder Group AG, Automatic Heating Global Pty Ltd., Eskimo Products Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, and U.S. Boiler Company, Inc., amongst others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

