Global Seamless Pipes Market To Be Driven By Upwards Oil Demand In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Seamless Pipes Market Size, Share,Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global seamless pipes market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, production method, material, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

According to the historical period (2016-2020), seamless pipes have been growing steadily over the years, with a large market share in North America. The market for seamless pipes has mostly been dependent on the oil and natural gas industry and runs complementary to its demand. The availability of steel and processing industrial capabilities are also an important factor in the output. Research into other products which have similar physical properties as oil and natural gas and may be subject to temperature and pressure variations can lead to a rise in the demand for seamless pipes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Seamless pipes are specially made pipes, which unlike conventional welded pipes, are made from steel billets cast into a hollow shape. These have higher mechanical strength and can operate at higher pressure and temperature variations. The major market share by value is present in North America, and the growth rate can be expected to be high in the Asia Pacific region, because of increased industrialisation and improved infrastructure.

The seamless pipes industry can be divided on the basis of type into:

· Cold Finished

· Hot Finished

By production method, the market can be differentiated into:

· Pierce and Pilger Process

· Plug Rolling Process

· Continuous Rolling Process

It can be classified on the basis of material into:

· Steel and Alloys

· Nickel and Alloys

· Copper and Alloys

· Others

Depending on end-use, the seamless pipes market can be classified into:

· Infrastructure and Construction

· Power Generation

· Oil and Gas

· Engineering

· Automotive

· Others

The regional markets for seamless pipes can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

The seamless pipes market is dependent on the oil and natural gas supply, and with an increasing demand for oil and natural gas, there is expected to be an increase in the market for seamless pipes. The expected trend in this industry can be an increased demand because of improved research into products with similar physical properties as oil and natural gas. Since processed steel is needed for seamless pipes, greater skilled labour in the Asia Pacific region can help catalyse the output of seamless pipes.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nippon Steel Corporation, Sandvik AB, D.P. Jindal Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Zekelman Industries, Inc., and Tenaris S.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

