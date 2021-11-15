Air Taxi Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 |Key Players Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation, Boeing, EHANG, Embraer, Hyundai Motor Company, Imagine Air

The Air Taxi Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Air Taxi Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is prearranged in operations and is planned for a shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced by NASA in 2001 and aerospace industry study on the possibility of Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and upsurge of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. With the increasing number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increasing traffic congestion, and the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thus, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, different companies in the transportation and aviation industry join forces for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

Leading Air Taxi market Players:

Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation, Boeing, EHANG, Embraer, Hyundai Motor Company, Imagine Air, Lilium, Uber Technologies, Volocopter GmbH

Increased road traffic congestion and an alternative mode of transportation are some of the major factors driving the growth of the air taxi market. However, stringent regulations for aviation license and high differential fare are some of the factors restraining the growth of the air taxi market. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi are anticipated to generate several opportunities for the growth air taxi market.

The “Global Air Taxi Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aircraft brackets market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aircraft brackets market with detailed market segmentation by propulsion type, aircraft type, and passenger capacity. The global aircraft brackets market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aircraft brackets market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the aircraft brackets market.

The global aircraft brackets market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, aircraft type, and passenger capacity. On the basis of propulsion type, the market is segmented as parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, turboelectric. On the basis of aircraft type, the market is segmented as multi-copter, quadcopter, fixed wing. On the basis of passenger capacity, the market is segmented as two, four, six, more than six.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aircraft brackets market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aircraft brackets market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting aircraft brackets market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Aircraft brackets market in these regions.

