Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market to Garner US$ 28,801.15 thousand by 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market is expected to reach US$ 28,801.15 thousand by 2027 from US$ 17,105.05 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Native antigens are extracted in their natural form from the respective sources. As they undergo usual modifications in vivo, upon isolation, they exhibit close resemblance withthe complex 3-dimensional structure they exhibit in the host. In the case of protein antigens, these modifications may include post-translational alterations such as cleavage of precursor proteins, formation of disulphide bonds, and addition of low molecular weight groups through processes such as glycosylation or phosphorylation. The global native bacterial and viral antigens market is driven by factors such as increasing use of native microbial antigens in diagnostics and therapeutics, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

Microbix Biosystems

SERION Immunologics

Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

ROSS SOUTHERN LABORATORIES

The Native Antigen Company

Creative Diagnostics

TRINA BIOREACTIVES AG

Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – byProduct Type

Chlamydia Antigens

Adenovirus Antigens

Borrelia Antigens

Chikungunya Virus Antigens

Clostridium Antigens

Dengue Virus Antigens



Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – by Pathogen Type

Inactivated Pathogen

Purified Pathogen



Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – by Application

ELISA

Immunoassay

SDS-PAGE

Hemagglutination

Agglutination Test



Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – by EndUser

Diagnostic Laboratories and Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens market globally. This report on ‘Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – By Pressure Type

1.3.3 Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – By Application

1.3.4 Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – By End User

1.3.5 Native Bacterial and Viral Antigens Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY NATIVE BACTERIAL AND VIRAL ANTIGENS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

NATIVE BACTERIAL AND VIRAL ANTIGENS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

