Global Immunodiagnostics Market to Reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the End of 2025; Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers to Propel the Market, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing number of geriatric populations, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the global immunodiagnostics market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunodiagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2025,” the market was valued at US$ 15,777.5 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

Get PDF Brochure of this [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/immunodiagnostics-market-100444

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global immunodiagnostics market are

Abbott,

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics),

DiaSorin,

Danaher Corporation,

QIAGEN,

bioMérieux,

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Quest Diagnostics.

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Oncimmune announced the acquisition of Protagen Diagnostics.

In November 2018, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics received U.S FDA approval for the company’s VITROS HIV Combo test, an immunodiagnostic detect HIV-1 and HIV-2 antibodies (Ab) and the p24 antigen (Ag).

In May 2016, Diasorin announced the acquisition of Quest Diagnostics’ immunodiagnostics products.

The immune system of a human is one of the most complex networks. Recent advancements in global immunodiagnostics market have improvised diagnosis of this complex network. A rise in infectious diseases like HIV, cancer, hepatitis, and other cardiovascular diseases is aiding expansion of the immunodiagnostics market. Furthermore, advancements in technology will stoke growth of the global immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period. The report provides an in-depth analysis of various factors that have contributed to the growth of the global immunodiagnostics market.

Quick Buy

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100444

Oncology and Endocrinology Segment Will Witness Increasing Demand

The immunodiagnostic market is categorized into oncology and endocrinology, infectious disease testing, hepatitis and retrovirus testing, and GI stool testing in terms of application. In 2017, oncology, and endocrinology segment had generated a market share of 25.6%. The segment’s highest share is accredited to the embracing of immunodiagnostics in various applications, namely endocrine diseases and cancer. There has been an increase in the number of reimbursement of products as well as new product approvals. Also, several tests are predicted to propel the global immunodiagnostics market by the end of 2025.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/immunodiagnostics-market-100444

Asia Pacific to Remain Dominant in the Market

The global immunodiagnostics market can be geographically segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and Africa. Amongst these regions, the Asia Pacific market was worth US$ 3,949.1 Mn in 2017, and it is still likely to generate a comparatively high CAGR during the forecast period. As there is an increasing awareness among the masses regarding disease management, it encourages them to go for regular health check-ups and tests. This has also enhanced the global immunodiagnostics market.

Moreover, an increasing number of players in the region, rising awareness, and advancements in health care industry will drive the immunodiagnostics market in Asia Pacific. It is anticipated that China and India will exhibit high demand for immunodiagnostics in Asia Pacific. This is because of the presence of unmet medical needs in the region. The immunodiagnostics market in the Middle East and Latin America is projected to expand considerably by the end of 2025, because of the rise in infectious and cardiovascular diseases in these regions.

Secondary Data Sources That We Refer To