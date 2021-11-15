Europe Medical Packaging Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of US$ 38,218.65 by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2021-2028

The medical packaging market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 25,583.62 million in 2021 to US$ 38,218.65 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.
The Europe medical packaging market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. Manufacturing giant Siemens has also adopted a substance transparency policy as part of their broader “Product Eco Excellence” program. These declarations allow one to see not just the elements in these products but also their quantity.
Major key players covered in this report:
• Amcor plc.
• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• SGD Pharma
• 3M
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
• Avery Dennison Corporation
• Sonoco Products Company
• CCL Industries Inc.
• WestRock Company
Europe Medical Packaging Market Segmentation
Europe Medical Packaging Market -By Material
- Polymer
- Foam
- Molded-Fiber
- Non-Woven Fabric
- Plastic
- Films
- Paper & Paperboard
- Others
Europe Medical Packaging Market -By Type
- Containers
- Pouches
- Trays
- Blister Packets
- Vials
- Others
Europe Medical Packaging Market – By Application
- Medical devices
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
- Medical Equipment & Tools
- Others
