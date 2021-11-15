Cancer Vaccines Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 627.49 million By 2027 With A CAGR Of 16.3% | Business Market Insights

The South and Central America cancer vaccines market was valued at US$ 191.89 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 627.49 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

This research report provides insights into the South & Central AmericaCancer Vaccines market. The cancer vaccine is a vaccine which either treats existing cancer or prevents cancer from developing. Established cancer treatment vaccines are known as therapeutic cancer vaccines. Some / many of the vaccines are “autologous,” are made from patient samples, and are unique to that patient. Additionally the cancer vaccines can be of two type, therapeutic vaccine and preventive vaccines. For instance, Cervarix, Gardasil, Gardasil-9 and Hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine (HEPLISAV-B) are Preventive Cancer Vaccines. Whereas, Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), Sipuleucel-T (Provenge) are Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

Major key players covered in this report:

• AstraZeneca

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Aduro Biotech Inc

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Moderna, Inc.

• OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• MaxiVAX

• Nouscom

South & Central AmericaCancer vaccines Market Segmentation

By Technology

Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines

Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

Antigen Cancer Vaccines

Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines

Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines

South & Central America Cancer Vaccines Market – By Type

Preventive Cancer Vaccines

Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine

South & Central America Cancer Vaccines Market – By Indication

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Indications

South & Central America Cancer Vaccines Market– By End Use

Pediatrics

Adults

