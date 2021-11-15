Europe Toothpaste Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application, Scope & Opportunities by 2021-2028 | Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Toothpaste Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6,855.12 million in 2021 to US$ 9,319.16 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Europe holds significant growth opportunities for toothpaste market players. Oral health is an important aspect of consumers’ growing desire to live better lives. Increased oral health awareness, as well as a better understanding of the underlying causes of dental problems, is contributing to the growth of the toothpaste market. Many people suffer from various oral health problems.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• 3M

• Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA

• Procter & Gamble

• Sunstar Suisse S.A.

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Unilever

EUROPE TOOTHPASTE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Toothpaste Market, by Type

• Sensitivity

• Whitening

• Herbal/Natural

• Smokers

• Medicated

Europe Toothpaste Market, by End User

• Adults

• Kids

Europe Toothpaste Market, by Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retail

• Drug Stores/Pharmacies

