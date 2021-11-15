New Research Study on South and Central America High Throughput Screening Market 2027 with Focusing Key players like Molecular Devices, LLC., Hamilton Company, Perkin Elmer, Inc., THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., MERCK KGaA, Tecan Trading AG, etc

The South and Central America high throughput screening market is expected to reach US$ 1,121.75 million by 2028 from US$ 659.10 million in 2021; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a drug discovery process that allows automated testing of large numbers of chemical and/or biological compounds for a specific biological target. High-throughput screening methods are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry, leveraging robotics and automation to quickly test the biological or biochemical activity of many molecules, usually drugs. They accelerate target analysis, as large-scale compound libraries can quickly be screened in a cost-effective way. HTS is a useful tool for assessing for instance pharmacological targets, pharmacologically profiling agonists and antagonists for receptors (such as GPCRs) and enzymes.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South and Central America High Throughput Screening market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South and Central America High Throughput Screening market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Product and Services

Consumables

Instruments

Accessories

Software

Services

By Technology

Cell-Based Assays

Lab-On-A-Chip

Ultra-High-Throughput Screening

Bioinformatics

Label-Free Technology

By Application

Drug Discovery

Biochemical Screening

Life Sciences Research

Other Applications

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South and Central America

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Axxam S.p.A

Corning Incorporated

Molecular Devices, LLC.

Hamilton Company

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

MERCK KGaA

Tecan Trading AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the South and Central America High Throughput Screening market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South and Central America High Throughput Screening market segments and regions.

The research on the South and Central America High Throughput Screening market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South and Central America High Throughput Screening market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South and Central America High Throughput Screening market.

