The global ”anti-infective drugs market” size is projected to exhibit substantial growth due to the rising prevalence ofinfectious diseases, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Anti-infective Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others), By Indication (HIV, Pneumonia, Respiratory Infections, Tuberculosis), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The anti-infective drugs help in fighting the infection causing agents such as fungi, virus, bacteria, and parasites. Growing awareness among individuals regarding various infectious diseases is expected to increase the demand for these drugs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought along a widespread awareness regarding the challenges of infectious diseases. Several countries across the globe have found themselves lacking the health structure to fight the virus, highlighting their shortcomings in fluorescent yellow. The panic regarding the same is rushing the global healthcare industry to work on the development of anti-infection drugs and the rush has resulted in several challenges. At Fortune Business Insights, we are working on analyzing the market conditions to find the solutions of such adversities.

Regional Insights-

High Purchasing Power of Patients in the Region to Aid North America Dominate

North America is estimated to dominate the global anti-infective drugs market. Better health facilities to develop effective drugs and the high purchasing power of patients in the region are expected to drive the demand. For instance, according to a research published by MatejMikulic in August 2020, the U.S. spent nearly USD 511 billion in medicines in 2019.

The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase robust growth in the upcoming years. Increasing awareness regarding infectious diseases and the rising geriatric population are projectedto drive the demand for anti-infective drugs in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Enhanced Research to Help Key Players Improve Effectiveness of Drugs

Prominent players operating in the global anti-infective drugs market are focusing on enhancing their research capabilities by collaborating with other players in the industry. This will help them improve the effectiveness of these drugs. For instance, in December 2015, Evotec AG and Spero Therapeutics announced the extension of their collaboration for the development of novel antibacterial drugs.

Industry Developments-

In October 2019 , Cipla acquired Elores, a novel and patented anti-infective drug, from Venus Remedies Ltd.

, Cipla acquired Elores, a novel and patented anti-infective drug, from Venus Remedies Ltd. In October 2018, Novartis AG entered into a licensing and equity agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals for the development of three novel anti-infective drug candidates for the treatment of antibiotic resistant gram-negative infections.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Report:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck and Co., Ltd.

Brystol Myers Squibb Company

Abbott

Novartis AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Others

