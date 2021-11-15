Edutainment Market Forecast By 2028: DEVAR, Little Explorers, Plabo, Pororo Parks

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Edutainment Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Edutainment market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The key players profiled in this study includes:

DEVAR

EON Reality Inc

Jam Origin ApS

Kidz Holding S.A.L

Legoland Discovery Center

Little Explorers

Mattel Play! Town

Plabo

Pororo Parks

Totters Otterville

The state-of-the-art research on Edutainment Market, which is a detailed analysis of business space inclusive of the current market trends, competitive background, and size of the market. Encircling one or more parameters among analysis of the product, application potential, and global and regional growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Based on gaming type, the global edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid.

On the basis of, facility size the market is segmented into 5001 to 10000 Sq. Ft., 10001 to 20000 Sq. Ft., 20001 to 40000 Sq. Ft., above 40000 Sq. Ft

Based on source of revenue, the market is segmented into entry fees and tickets, food and beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Drivers:

Increasing creative as well as innovations in the games, and the knowledge development through the medium of games is anticipated to drive the edutainment market globally.

Emergence of various AR/VR technologies in the edutainment sector is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the edutainment market.

Restraints:

Design complexity pertaining to the edutainment product and lack of awareness about the model are the major restraining factors in the edutainment market.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

