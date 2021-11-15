Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Size, Demand and Growth Forecast 2028

The audio IC and audio amplifiers market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,813.65 million in 2021 to US$ 4,535.98 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028.

The audio IC and audio amplifiers market in Europe is sub segmented into France, Germany, Russia, Italy, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. In comparison with the Nordic and Eastern European countries, western European countries are more developed and technologically advanced. Increasing demand for compact, energy-efficient gadgets for personal and commercial use, and popularity of high-end home entertainment systems, televisions, and smartphones bolster the demand for audio amplifiers in this region.

In May 2020, Infineon Technologies AG introduced the first fully self-contained Raspberry Pi audio amplifier hardware, which is attached on top (HAT) board. This technology offers high-definition audio quality and superior power efficiency for Raspberry Pi users. Moreover, amplifiers are used in cars to confer improved infotainment experience

Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market Segmentation

Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market – By Audio IC Type

Temperature Calibrator

Pressure Calibrator

Electrical Calibrator

Multifunction Process Calibrator

Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market – By Audio Amplifier Class

Class A/B

Class D

Class G

Class H

Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market – Company Profiles

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

IC Audio GmbH

ICEpower A/S

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

The research on the Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Audio IC and Audio Amplifiers Market.

