Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2028

Peripheral vascular disease (PVD), a blood circulation disorder causes the blood vessels outside of the heart and brain to block, narrow, or spasm. This occurs either in the arteries or veins. PVD causes pain, fatigue, in patient’s legs. This can be treated by surgeries like angioplasty or vascular surgery. These surgeries include devices like catheters, stents, guidewires and others. Such devices used to treat peripheral vascular disease (PVD), are termed as Peripheral vascular devices.

The peripheral vascular devices market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rising global prevalence of venous diseases, growing global geriatric population and respiratory disorders, increasing demand for minimally invasive endovascular procedures, increasing lifestyle diseases is expected to boost peripheral vascular devices market. However, stringent regulations for peripheral vascular devices market surgery may hamper the market growth.

Here we have listed the top Peripheral Vascular Devices Market companies

1. ABBOTT

2. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION

3. MEDTRONIC

4. TELEFLEX INCORPORATED

5. BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

6. BD

7. COOK

8. TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION

9. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG.

10. CARDINAL HEALTH

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The global peripheral vascular devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. The product segment includes peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters, PTA guidewires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices & inferior vena cava filters. The distribution channel segment is further segmented into retail, online and others. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, specialty clinics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Peripheral Vascular Devices Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DEVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market – By Product

3.2.2. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market – By End User

3.2.3. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4. PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DEVICES MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

5. PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS

5.1. GLOBAL PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW

5.2. GLOBAL PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN)

5.3. PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS

