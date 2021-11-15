IoT Security Market Size 2021 – Global Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2028: Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings

New Analysis Of IoT Security Market overview, spend analysis, imports, segmentation, key players and opportunity analysis 2021. The IoT Security Market study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The IoT Security Market research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the IoT Security market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Rising trend of smart cities is attributing to the growth of the market. The smart city concept is fully based upon internet of things (IoT). Each and every devices, systems, and users are interconnected with each other in a smart city. Even the government would be connected with other aspects of a smart city, thus increasing the risk and compromising with the safety of critically important data. When everything is connected through internet, the risk of breach which could lead to the malfunctioning of the systems increases significantly.

Major key players covered in this report: Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, ARM Holdings, NXP Semiconductor, INSIDE Secure, Gemalto NV, Trend Micro, Inc.

The IoT security market expected to grow from US$ 8.4 billion in 2017 to US$ 30.9 billion by 2025; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2025.

IoT Security Market by Application: Smart Home, Connected Car, Information & Communication Technology, Smart Factories, BFSI, Smart Retail, Smart Healthcare, Smart Transportation, Wearable and Others

IoT Security Market by Type: Network Security, End-point Security, Cloud Security, Application Security and Others

IoT Security Market – by Solutions

Threat Analysis

Identity Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Encryption

Dispatch & Incident Response

Distributed Denial of Service Protection

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Business Plan Software in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

