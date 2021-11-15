Pretreatment Coatings Market 2021| Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Pretreatment coating is an essential stage in powder coating employed to obtain the desired surface finish and improved life of the coating. Besides improving the aesthetic appeal, pretreatment coatings are also to prevent corrosion, wear and tear, and improve thermal stability. They are widely used to increase the life of nuts, bolts, and spare parts that are subjected to working conditions such as stress, high pressure, and high temperature.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing reliance on pretreatment coatings owing to wider adoption of the powder coating process in the manufacturing sector has led to significant growth of the pretreatment coatings market. Extensive use of powder coating in applications, including automotive, fabrication, agricultural equipment, aviation, and general engineering industries, has driven the consumption of pretreatment coatings. The Proliferation of construction projects in developing regions around the world has propelled the demand for pretreatment coatings even further. The stringent regulations on Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions have spurred the consumption of chromate-free pretreatment coatings owing to low VOC content. The chromate-free pretreatment coatings are increasingly being used in place of the conventional chromate-based pretreatment coatings in the US and Europe owing to a preference for low polluting coating technologies and stringent environmental regulations.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Pretreatment Coatings Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the pretreatment coatings market with detailed market segmentation by product, end-use, application, and geography. The global pretreatment coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pretreatment coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global pretreatment coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use, and application. On the basis of product, the pretreatment coatings market is segmented into pre-paint conversion coatings, anti-corrosive coatings, metalworking fluids coatings, cleaners coatings, and final seals coatings. The pretreatment coatings market on the basis of end-use is classified into aerospace, automotive, general industry, coil industry, cold forming industry, and other industries. Based on application, the global pretreatment coatings market is divided into metal, aluminum, zn-al alloys & die castings, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pretreatment coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The pretreatment coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the pretreatment coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the pretreatment coatings market in these regions.

Impacts of Covid-19 on the Market

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘pretreatment coatings market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the pretreatment coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the pretreatment coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for pretreatment coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the pretreatment coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the pretreatment coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Chemetall GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

