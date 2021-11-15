Rising Demand For Data Center Cooling Market To Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2020-2028

The Data Center Cooling Market is expected to grow from US$ 10,271.0 million in 2021 to US$ 25,552.2 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028. Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. This is due to increasing demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, such as online contents including movies, apps, videos and social media. The Data Center Cooling Market report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Center Cooling Market. Global Data Center Cooling Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market.

Top Profiling Key Players:

Asetek, Inc

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi, Ltd

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG

Schneider Electric SE

STULZ GMBH

Trane Technologies plc

Vertiv Group Corporation

Black Box Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Aspen Systems, LLC.

Data Center Cooling Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Data Center Cooling Market Analysis to 2028 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Center Cooling Market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Data Center Cooling Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Data Center Cooling Market Segmentation:

Data Center Cooling Market – by Offering

Solution

Service

Data Center Cooling Market – by Component

Chillers

Air Conditioning System

Heat Exchanger

Cooling Towers

Air Handling Units

Humidifiers

Others

Data Center Cooling Market – by Cooling Type

Room Based Cooling

Rack Based Cooling

Row Based Cooling

Data Center Cooling Market – by Data Center Type

Enterprise Data Center

Colocation Data Center

Wholesale Data Center

Hyperscale Data Center

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Center Cooling Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on transportation of humans and goods. The manufacturing sector witnessed severe losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and retail sectors. Additionally, the social or physical distancing measures imposed by governments have put limitations on the operations of logistics and other service providers.

Finally, all aspects of the Data Center Cooling Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

