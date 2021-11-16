Long Steel Market Size 2021 | Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers JSW,  Outokumpu,  SEVERSTAL JSC,  Steel Dynamics, Inc.,  TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED and Others

The “Global Long Steel Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the long steel market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of long steel market with detailed market segmentation by connection process, product type, end-use industry and geography. The global long steel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading long steel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the long steel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key long steel market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Acerinox S.A., ArcelorMittal, Austen Steels, Commercial Metals Company, Gerdau S/A, JSW, Outokumpu, SEVERSTAL JSC, Steel Dynamics, Inc., TATA STEEL LONG PRODUCTS LIMITED

Increasing construction activities and rapid urbanization in the emerging economies are the major factors supporting the growth of the long steel market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials might hinder the growth of the long steel market. The growing urbanization in emerging economies and government initiatives for modern infrastructure development are the major factors that are creating lucrative business opportunities for companies operating in the market.

Long steel products include rod, wire, rail, bar, and steel structural sections and girders. The increasing number of infrastructure activities is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the long steel market. The long steel market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of well-established players operating in the market. The demand for long steel products is expected to grow significantly in the APAC region, owing to the growing urbanization and increasing construction activity.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global long steel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The long steel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

