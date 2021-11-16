Applications of Next-Generation Sequencing Informatics (NGS): PDF Guidelines

The NGS informatics includes various types of sequencing services, which fuel the introduction of new methods that provide great opportunities for low-cost and fast DNA sequencing. The next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) technology has made genome and #RNA sequencing cost-effective, and can be frequently used as a tool for a wide variety of research applications. This technology uses the bioinformatics methods to support DNA sequencing for researchers and organizations, making DNA sequencing easier.

The major factors driving the growth of the next-generation sequencing #informatics are the increasing clinical applications of NGS, #technological advancements in NGS informatics tools, growing preference toward personalized medicines and early disease diagnosis, along with the increasing demand for NGS services and investments. Applications include whole-genome and #transcriptome sequencing, #metagenomic characterization of #microbial types in environmental and clinical specimens, explanation of #DNA binding sites for chromatin and regulatory proteins, and targeted re-sequencing of specific sites in the human genome, identified by linkage #analyses.