Global Medical Simulation Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 16.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Medical Simulation Market and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global medical simulation market, assessing the market based on its segments like product and services, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.6 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 16.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.0 Billion

The global medical simulation market is growing due to advancements in surgical tools and technology, as well as a growing desire for minimally invasive surgical procedures. These procedures promote patient compliance by reducing the length of stay in the hospital and the amount of time required to cure the invasion during surgery.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Medical simulation, or more broadly, healthcare simulation, is a simulation branch associated with medical education and training in a variety of industries. Simulations can be done in a classroom, in a situational context, or in a venue constructed expressly for simulation.

Based on product and services, the market covers:

Anatomical Models Patient Simulators High-Fidelity Simulators Medium-Fidelity Simulators Low-Fidelity Simulators Task Trainers Interventional/Surgical Simulators Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators Gynaecology Surgical Simulators Cardiac Surgical Simulators Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators Other Interventional/Surgical Simulators Endovascular Simulators Ultrasound Simulators Dental Simulators Eye Simulators

Web-Based Simulation

Medical Simulation Software Performance Recording Software Virtual Tutors

Simulation Training Services CEV Vendor-Based Training Educational Societies Custom Consulting and Training Services



Based on end use, the market is categorised into:

Academic Institutes

Hospitals

Military Organisations

Others

The major regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Growing technology advancements, increased need for minimally invasive treatment techniques, and a growing focus on patient safety are just a few of the primary reasons propelling the worldwide medical simulation market forward. Various simulation modalities are utilized to teach and train the method for performing minimally invasive procedures. Various animal models, virtual reality, and video trainers can also be utilized to simulate minimally invasive treatments. As a result, the medical simulation industry is growing due to increased demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Because of the growing importance of various health applications, medical visualization, surgical robots, and preventive drugs, sophisticated healthcare simulation techniques have become more widely used. This is anticipated to accelerate market expansion. The high cost of simulators, restricted investment in simulation systems, and operational issues are all important limitations that could stifle the medical simulation market’s growth in the future.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are 3D Systems, CAE Inc, Simulaids Inc, Simulab Corporation, Kyoto Kagaku, Limbs & Things, Mentice, Laerdal, Gaumard Scientific Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

