5 Key Trends in the Dental Implants Market Industry for 2021 and Beyond | Fortune Business Insights™

Dental Implants Market to witness high demand due to the advantages associated with implants over tooth replacement, says Fortune Business Insights in a published report titled “Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026”
Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report
- Institut Straumann AG
- Danaher Corporation
- Sirona
- Henry Schein
- Zimmer Biomet
- Osstem Implant India Pvt. Ltd.
- BioHorizons
- CeraRoot SL.
- New Med plus
The global market for a dental implant to reach a value of US$ 5,725.7 during the forecast period from US$ 3,870.0 Mn in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.1%.
Europe to Remain Dominant in The Global Market
Europe held a lion share in the dental implant market in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow on a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to the high acceptance of dental implants, existing dental implants manufacturers, positive reimbursement policies and perpetually rising geriatric population.
Strong product offerings along with successful penetration across major revenue generating regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and South America has made the companies to become a leading provider of the dental implants across the globe. Followed by Straumann, Danaher and Dentsply Sirona marks the strong global presence in the dental implants market.
Apart from Europe, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global dental implants market after Europe and is growing at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a significantly high CAGR, due to the presence of a relatively large portion of the dental patient in the region, increasing adoption of advanced dental implants and increasing medical awareness in the countries such as China, India, and Singapore.
Key Segmentation:
By Material
- Titanium Implants
- Zirconium Implants
- Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)
By Type
- Endosteal Implants
- Subperiosteal Implants
- Transosteal Implants
By Design
- Tapered Implants
- Parallel Implants
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Academic & Research Institut
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Advancement in Digital Dentistry for A Better Future
Advancement in dental implants has provided an ideal way for dentists, to collaborate with the patient’s dental treatment plan more efficiently. Technological developments in regards to digital dentistry are creating new opportunities. For instance, computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD-CAM) used for creating identical replicas of non-salvageable teeth.
Others such as CAMLOG Implant system a combination of digital software, surgical techniques and guide system for implantation and Digital smile dentistry technology depicts how the treatment will affect patient aesthetics. The development of these technologically advanced devices is likely to fuel demand for dental implant treatment among patients.
