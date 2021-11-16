For 2021 to 2026,Global Tunnel Furnace Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3%

Tunnel furnace serve for the thermal treatment of products in a continuous operation within a production process. The tunnel kilns are usually made up of a number of identical kiln segments, each segment having a blower, heating elements for heating up the fresh air and a common exhaust airline. For the treatment of the products, they are made to pass by either on the suction side or the pressure side of the blower.

The global Tunnel Furnace size is estimated to be USD 870.9 million in 2026 from USD 735.7 million in 2020. The global Tunnel Furnace market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% for 2021 to 2026.

Globally, the tunnel furnace industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of tunnel furnace is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like Noritake, SAT THERMIQUE and Keka Group, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their tunnel furnace and related services.

The consumption volume of tunnel furnace is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global tunnel furnace market in the following years because of the pandemic, the growth rate of tunnel furnace industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of tunnel furnace is still promising.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the tunnel furnace market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the tunnel furnace market indicated that countries such as USA, China, South Korea and Japan will still have large demand, but developing countries with lower labor cost such as India and Southeast Asia has high growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

