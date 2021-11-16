Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global ”plastic injection molding for medical device market” is set to gain momentum from its ever-increasing usage in various manufacturing processes in the healthcare industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Drug Delivery Products, Package & Containers, Diagnostic Test Kits, Surgical Consumables, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that plastic injection molding for medical devices are utilized to produce laboratory equipment, test tubes, beakers, and other medical components.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected numerous industries across the globe. Unless a vaccine is found, we don’t know till how long this situation will persist. Hospitals worldwide are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Our reports will help you in better understanding the situation. Our analysts have developed certain strategies to help you fight this pandemic and regain business confidence.

Regional Analysis:

Regional Insights-

Stringent Government Norms to Favor Growth in North America and Europe

Geographically, Europe and North America were in the dominant positions in 2019 by procuring significant plastic injection molding for medical device market share. This growth is attributable to the increasing research and development in the pharmaceutical industry. Besides, the U.S. government has implemented strict laws and norms for manufacturers of these products. It would also surge the sales of medically graded products in the coming years. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to exhibit a considerable CAGR owing to the presence of numerous manufacturing plants in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market for plastic injection molding for medical device houses numerous prominent companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge through mergers and acquisitions. Below are the two significant industry developments:

January 2020 : Comar and iMARK Molding signed a new agreement to provide better service to the medical device industry. It would enable both companies to deliver premium-quality custom plastic molding and engineering to clients.

: Comar and iMARK Molding signed a new agreement to provide better service to the medical device industry. It would enable both companies to deliver premium-quality custom plastic molding and engineering to clients. February 2017: Kohlberg & Company LLC acquired Pexco LLC specializing in the manufacturing of plastics. This new deal would help the former to strengthen its position.

A list of all the renowned plastic injection molding for medical device manufacturers operating in the global market:

Stack Plastics

SEA-LECT PLASTICS CORPORATION

SMC Plastics Ltd.

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

R. Bard

Braun

PCE Inc.

Other prominent companies

What are the key segments in the market?

GlobalPlastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Segmentation :

By Product

Drug Delivery Products

Package & Containers

Diagnostic Test Kits

Surgical Consumables

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global plastic injection molding for medical device Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

