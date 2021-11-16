Sartans Market Size, Top Manufacture, Revenue and Analysis to 2028

Sartans are the newest generation of antihypertensive medications. Since they have a favourable antihypertensive effect and opioid resistance, cause less adverse effects, and protect target organs, they are commonly used in clinical practise. There are over 1 billion people worldwide who suffer from hypertension.

Demand for sartans and intermediates is driven by long-term therapy. Due to a lack of critical intermediates, increased environmental security, and the occurrence of Sartan impurities, Sartan products are in short supply and prices continue to climb.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Sartans Market Research include:

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

Astra Zeneca

Johnson and Johnson

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

ayer

Teva Pharmaceutical

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Sartans Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sartans Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Sartans Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The Sartans Market is segmented on the basis of type, end use. Based on type, the market is segmented as Valsartan, Telmisartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Azilsartan, Olmesartan. Based on end use, the market is segmented as Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Sartans Market – By Type

1.3.2 Sartans Market – By Application

1.3.3 Sartans Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SARTANS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

