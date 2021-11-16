The Complete Guide to Wind LiDAR (PDF Guidelines)

Governments around the world are investing millions of dollars in wind farm projects, wind power is coming up as one of the best alternative to meet the future energy requirement of the world in a sustainable manner. Being highly expensive, these wind projects require very effective wind measurement systems to measure the wind speed to increase the outputs and this is where Wind LiDAR comes in role. Wind LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which measures the speed and direction of the wind with the help of low noise laser lights accurately.

Industry Segmentation

Based on type, the global wind LiDAR market is bifurcated into compact lidar and large-scale coherent doppler lidar.

On the basis of components, the market is segmented into sensor, navigator, laser, scanner and optics, and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into aviation weather, weather and climate, wind power, and others.

Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Need of effective and accurate wind measurement systems, increasing public and private sector investment towards new wind farm projects, along with raising awareness regarding LIDAR technology will come up as some of the major driving factors for the wind LiDAR market.

Increasing hud height and increasing adoption of lidar technology will bring new opportunities for wind lidar market.

Restraints