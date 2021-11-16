What is an Optical Fiber? How does it work?

Optical fiber is a data communication system that uses light pulses traveling over a long fiber, which is normally made of plastic or glass. Metal wires are used for optical fiber communication transmission since signals pass with less disruption. The fibers are designed to aid in the propagation of light along with the optical fiber, depending on the strength and transmission distance requirements. Long-distance transmission is done with single-mode cable, whereas shorter-distance transmission is done with multimode fiber. The demand for internet throughout the world, along with the growing requirement for FTTx, is propelling the fiber optics industry forward.

Increasing Demand of Optical Fiber in Wireless Communication System

Wireless communication systems use the microwave radio spectrum to send data from one location to another. The data is sent to the receiving dishes from a central point. The most widely utilized wireless communication systems are radio frequency (RF) and fiber space optics (FSO). Wireless communication has the benefit of requiring less capital for installation than fiber optics. Another significant advantage of RF and FSO is that they do not interact with one other. As a result, both technologies may be utilized in tandem to boost efficiency in any application.