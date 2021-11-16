Studying Covid-19 Impact On The Organic Coffee Market: Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2028

Organic coffee is a coffee beverage free from artificial chemical additives and sourced from naturally grown coffee beans. It is produced or grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Organic coffee farms may use organic fertilizers in the form of compost, manure, and coffee pulp. Organic coffee producers avoid using fertilizers and pesticides in a coffee plantation and hence minimizing the ill-effects on the ecology and the surroundings. The growing trend of sustainable living is expected to promote the organic coffee industry

The growing consumption of organic coffee grown without the use of synthetic fertilizers pesticides, herbicides has led to significant demand for organically grown coffee in the recent past. The substantial demand for organic coffee owing to the public perception that organic coffee has better flavor, aroma, and nutritional value is likely to sway many consumers and brewers towards organic coffee. The rising influx of Millenials and Generation Z in cafes and coffee shops and the growing consumption of coffee per capita across the world is expected to be major factors behind the growth of the organic coffee market. Destruction of rainforests for coffee plantations in South America, southeast Asia, and Africa, and the loss of biodiversity is also likely to persuade coffee drinkers to choose organically sourced coffee. However, organic cultivation of coffee often entails substantial cost. Implementation of integrated pest management, hand weeding, and pruning of shade trees, acquisition of organic fertilizers, and certification fees, incur additional labor and other miscellaneous costs to the farmers. High cost associated with organic coffee plantations is likely to dissuade farmers operating small farms from taking up organic farming and restrict the growth of the organic coffee market to some extent.

