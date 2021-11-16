Air Defence Systems Market Industry 2021| Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Leonardo S.P.A., Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC

Air Defence System is a system which uses weapon, or technology for the detection, interception, tracking and destruction of various attacking missiles. There are many components associated with air defence system such as command and control system, gun/turret system, missile launcher, electro-optic sensor and laser range finder, air defense radar and others.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Leonardo S.P.A., Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Some of the major drivers which further fuels the air defence system market in the forecast period are mounting geopolitical instabilities across the world, growing defense expenditure for the expansion of air and missiles defense systems and varying nature of warfare.

The Air Defence Systems market report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

