COVID-19 Impact Germany Blood Collection Devices Market Forecast by 2027: BD, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

The Germany blood collection devices market is expected to reach US$ 846.90 million by 2027 from US$ 528.51 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles & Syringes, and lancets and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling, and intraoperative blood salvage. Factors driving the market growth include growing number of accidents & trauma cases and rising incidence of infectious disease, growing research and development in liquid biopsy technology. However, the shortage of qualified personnel and risk associated with blood transfusion restrains the growth of the market

Leading Germany Blood Collection Devices Market Players:

BD

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Nipro

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Greiner AG

Rays SPA

FL MEDICAL s.r.l

IntervacTechnology

Germany Blood Collection Devices market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Germany Blood Collection Devices market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Germany Blood Collection Devices Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

