Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market To Be Driven By Lower Maintenance And Material Cost In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Power Over Ethernet Solutions Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global power over ethernet solutions market, assessing the market based on its segments like standard, type, device, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 13.0%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.86 Billion

Since cabling time, maintenance costs, and material costs are reduced, PoE solutions provide the benefit of saving time and money. The number of equipment required in this is less, which reduces space requirements while still providing versatility. The demand for the PoE system is higher because underpowering and overloading are prevented in this network which makes it safer. The overall demand for PoE is expected to increase as government around the world implement smart city initiatives. Despite a general downturn in the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the wide-ranging applications of PoE solutions are expected to give the industry a boost. The market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the growing importance of IoT and complementary technologies such as smartphones.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Power over Ethernet is a wiring system in which network cables and electricity are sent to an appliance using the same cable system. This is particularly useful in systems that use voice-over internet protocol phones, wireless access points, and IP cameras. It is used in digital cameras, home security, recorders, and sensor.

On the basis of standard, the market can be divided into:

IEEE 802.3AF (POE)

IEEE 802.3AT (POE+)

IEEE 802.3BT

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into:

Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Controllers and ICS

Powered Devices (PDs) Controllers and ICS

On the basis of device, the market can be classified into:

Ethernet Switches and Injectors

IP Cameras

VoIP Phones

Wireless Radio Access Points

Others

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented as:

IoT Connectivity

Lighting Control

Infotainment

Access Control and Security

Others

On the basis of end use, the market can be divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

On the basis of regions, the market can be divided into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America has dominated the market for power over ethernet (PoE) solutions, with a strong presence of telecom networks as well as a strong base for research and development operations. North America is projected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2026, with Europe, which is expected to be a major player in this field having similar technical adoption apparatus but a smaller population. The market is boosted even further by North America’s and Europe’s strong per capita purchasing power. The Asia Pacific market has a large population and high potential, especially in urban areas, but it is largely untapped as of now. With the development of smart cities, rising living standards, and rising incomes, this area has the potential to be a market driver in the long term.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Belden Inc. and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

