Global Fumaric Acid Market Is Being Driven By The Growing Popularity Of Processed Food & RTD Beverages In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fumaric Acid Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global fumaric acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fumaric-acid-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 660 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 875 Million

The global fumaric acid market is being driven by rising living standards and economic growth, especially in the Asia Pacific emerging economies such as India and China. The global industry’s growth is expected to be aided by increasing fuel consumption of processed foods and beverages in developing countries. The rising trend toward a more nutritious diet is expected to have a positive effect on the processed food and beverage industry, as well as the fumaric acid industry furthermore, the demand for fumaric acid is expected to be driven by the introduction of new flavors, such as exotic and ethnic flavors, into the food and beverage industry in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Fumaric acid with a chemical formula C4H4O4 is produced by oxidation of succinic acid, with the aid of succinate dehydrogenase, it is a dicarboxylic acid, which is present naturally in the form of a colorless crystalline powder in bolete mushrooms, eukaryotes, lichens, and Iceland moss. It also occurs in the human body when the skin encounters direct sunlight. It is extensively used as a food additive due to its sour flavor.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fumaric-acid-market

Based on applications, the global fumaric acid market can be divided into:

Food Additives

Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Alkyd Resins

Others

By end-use, the market can be divided into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

The regional market of the global fumaric acid market can be divided into:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

The global fumaric acid market is expected to rise at a faster pace as its use in pharmaceuticals expands the increased production of automobiles around the world is expected to benefit the industry. It is regarded as a possible replacement for synthetic organic acids such as citric acid and tartaric acid in fruit syrups and snacks, posing growth prospects over the forecast period.

The growing investment in R&D to develop bio-based fumaric acid will present significant opportunities for industry players. Furthermore, the rising popularity of nutritional bars and cereals would create lucrative opportunities for industry participants, boosting business growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bartek Ingredients Inc., Prinova Group LLC., Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd, Polynt SpA, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Relates Reports:

India Flavoured Milk Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-flavoured-milk-market

Polydextrose Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polydextrose-market

Soup Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soup-market

Asia Pacific Food Emulsifiers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-food-emulsifiers-market

Morocco Couscous Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/morocco-couscous-market

Bakery Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bakery-ingredients-market

Latin America Bakery Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-bakery-products-market

Corn Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-fibre-market

Oman Dairy Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oman-dairy-market

Europe Dairy Alternative Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-dairy-alternative-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.