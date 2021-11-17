In 2026, Global Automotive Software Size is Estimated to be USD 18080 Million

Automotive software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive and aftermarket sales. The automotive software can help companies and distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.

The global Automotive Software size is estimated to be USD 18080 million in 2026 from USD 12500 million in 2020. The global Automotive Software market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% for 2021 to 2026.

The main market participants studied in this report are CDK Global, Cox Automotive, Reynolds and Reynolds, Solera, Dominion Enterprise, Epicor, Internet Brands, Wipro Limited, NEC, Infomedia, Kerridge Commercial,Systems, Auto-IT, ARI, RouteOne, WHI Solutions, Yonyou Auto, Qiming Information, Kingdee, and Shenzhen Lianyou. These companies accounted for 90% of the market share in 2020.

The automotive software market is a relatively mature market. The products currently provided are of great help to various car companies and have become indispensable supporting products. A complete set of software will bring customers a good experience. It is also an important point to promote the sales of auto companies. In the current era, due to the improvement of living standards, residents have higher and higher requirements for product quality, performance, and services, which also brings new research and development to related auto software companies opportunity.

The impact of the global pandemic is temporary, and the future industry development will move forward steadily. In addition, the arrival of the new energy era has also brought opportunities for the development of the automotive industry, and also put forward new requirements for the progress and improvement of automotive software.

