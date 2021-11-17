Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market Global Industry Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2028

The smart collar tag for cow market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The agriculture and livestock industry is shifting toward automation to reduce the operational time required to perform the farming task. Precision agricultural practices are helping the farmers to enhance profit margin and reduce the labor force expenditure. The livestock and dairy farming industry are flourishing with increasing demand for dairy products. Increasing population worldwide is a key factor for the growth of the dairy industry.

The report on the Smart Collar Tag for Cow market includes information on the strategic collaborations. The study also mentions the key players across the Smart Collar Tag for Cow market. Here are some prominent participants involved in the Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market – Major Players: Afimilk Ltd.,BouMatic,Connecterra B.V.,Cowlar Inc,CowManager B.V.,HerdInsights,Lely,MOOCALL,QUANTIFIED AG,SCR Dairy

Increasing adoption of smart collar tags for locating the cows and monitoring their behavior and health is mounting the demand for these tags among dairy farmers and ranchers. Increasing developments in smart collar tags, such as enhanced battery life, solar-generated power support, and integration of advanced sensors, are further enhancing their performance. Smart collar tags are being utilized to resolve the cattle rustling or theft problem in African countries.

The global smart collar tag for cow market has been segmented as follows:

smart collar tag for cow Market – by Product Type

GPS Based

Radio Based

Others

smart collar tag for cow Market – by Application

Tracking

Training

Others

