Airport Passenger Screening System Market Growth Analysis, Revenue, Business Prospects, Top Manufacturers by 2028

The growing number of terrorist activities around the world is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Airport Passenger Screening System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metal Detectors, Explosive Trace Detectors, Magneto Static Detectors, Full-Body Scanners, Advanced Imaging Technologies), By Airport Type (International Airport, Domestic Airport) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2028.” The growing number of concerns related to national security is expected to spur opportunities for the market.

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on the airport passenger screening system market covers:

Grand study of the market

Wide-ranging analysis of the segments

Important information about industry players

Latest market trends and drivers

Regional analysis with valuable data

Market Driver :

Increasing Demand for Biometrics to Augment Growth

The growing emphasis on security is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market. The increasing popularity of biometric technology at airports both international and domestics can promote the growth of the market. The growing need to develop terrestrial laser scanners is expected to facilitate the healthy growth of the market. The increasing technological advancements in passenger screening systems is expected to augur well for the market. The screening devices are designed to identify prohibited items such as liquor products, metal objects, weapons, and others. The growing incidence of security threats at airports can escalate the demand of the market. The increasing number of hijacking is expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. Moreover, the growing usage of innovative imaging systems is expected to aid the expansion of the market.

Nevertheless, the lack of skilled airport staff and the high initial cost of screening equipment are factors expected to dampen the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Presence of Prominent Companies to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the existing players such as American Science and Engineering, Inc., Analogic Corporation., and C.E.I.A. SpA. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising need for airport security. The developing airport infrastructure in China and India is expected to aid expansion in the region. The heavy investments in airports are expected to spur opportunities for the market. Europe is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast due to a large number of domestic & international airports in the U.K, France, and Germany.

Key Development :

December 2019: Leidos and the U.S. transportation security administration was awarded a contract with a valuation of USD 926 million to support maintenance and logistics support services for passenger screening equipment.

August 2019: Smiths Detection and Falcon group has been awarded a contract with a valuation of USD 23 million to provide advanced detection systems for cargo screening, passenger checkpoints to airports across Egypt.

