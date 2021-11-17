North America Low Speed Vehicle Market to See a Huge Growth with an increase in CAGR value of 3.5% during 2020-2027 | Business Market Insights

North America Low Speed Vehicle Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The low speed vehicle market in North America was valued at US$ 3,209.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,199.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

A low speed vehicle is a 4-wheel motor vehicle that can move at speed from 20 to 25 mph. Golf carts, neighborhood electric vehicles, utility vehicles, pickup vans, and personal carriers are among the low speed vehicles deployed in the region. The rising elderly population is projected to create more demand for mobility solutions that are beyond automobiles. In this respect, the low speed vehicles and street-legal golf carts are ideal as these are cost-effective, convenient, and a clean local transportation substitute for this population. The mentioned vehicles are also appropriate for commuters, students, and government fleet operators.

Leading North America Low Speed Vehicle Market Players:

Bintelli Electric Vehicle

Club Car, LLC

Cruise Car, Inc.,

Deere & Company

HDK Co., Ltd.

Moto Electric Vehicles

Polaris Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

The Toro Company

Yamaha Golf-Car Company

North America Low Speed Vehicle market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Low Speed Vehicle market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in North America Low Speed Vehicle market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Low Speed Vehicle Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

