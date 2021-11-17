Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Size, Share and Demand By Top Keyplayers

Healthcare fraud is a kind of white-collar crime that includes the filing of dishonest health care claims to turn a profit. The most common types of health care fraud include billing for more expensive services or procedures, misrepresenting non-covered treatments, insurance frauds, and others. The global healthcare fraud analytics market driven by factors such as include rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, concerns regarding healthcare fraud analytics is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global healthcare fraud analytics market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth. The life sciences segment thrives due to increased demand for invitro diagnostic products and rising research and development activities worldwide.

Some of the companies competing in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market are

Conduent Inc.

DXC Technology

Scioinspire, Corp.

FICO

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Whitehatai

Cotiviti, Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Healthcare Fraud Analytics Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Segmented to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution ( Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics ); Mode of Delivery ( On-Demand Delivery Models, On- Demand Delivery Models ); Application ( Insurance Claims Review, Pharmacy Billing Misuse, Payment Integrity, Medical Identity Theft, Other Applications ); End User ( Government Agencies, Private Insurance Payers, Third-party Service Providers, Employers ) and Geography.

